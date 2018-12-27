New 2019 laws address pets, courts and cops

SAN DIEGO - Everything from animals sold at pet stores to breathalizers required for convicted drunk drivers and cutbacks on plastic straws will be affected by new California laws that took effect on Jan. 1.

Here are a few of the legal changes:

-- AB 485 prohibits the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores and requires that these animals be obtained from animal shelters or rescue groups.

-- SB 439 establishes 12 years as the minimum age for prosecution in juvenile court, unless a minor younger than 12 has committed murder or rape.

-- SB 1391 eliminates the ability to try a defendant under the age of 16 as an adult, thereby sending them to prison instead of a juvenile detention facility.

-- AB 748 requires images of body cameras on police officers, and any other audio recording acquired by a police agency, to be disclosed to the public within 45 days after a police shooting or excessive force causes death or injury to a person.

-- AB 3129 prohibits anyone convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence offense after Jan. 1, 2019 from possessing a firearm for the rest of their lives.

-- AB 2103 requires gun owners with a concealed carry license to undergo a minimum of eight hours of training, and demonstrate proficiency and safety on the shooting range.

-- SB 1046 requires Californians found guilty of driving under the influence to temporarily install breathalyzers in their vehicles to get their driver's licenses back.

-- AB 1976 requires employers to make reasonable efforts to provide a room or place for breastfeeding that is not a bathroom.

-- AB 1884 limits restaurants statewide to giving out single-use straws only upon request of customers. It applies to full-service dining establishments but exempts fast-food restaurants. Restaurants violating the law could be fined $25 daily for violations, or a maximum of $300 per year.

-- AB 626 allows cities and counties to authorize and regulate the sale of homemade foods.