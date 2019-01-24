Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Threatening graffiti prompts security increases at two Vista high schools

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 11:14am



VISTA - An increased law enforcement presence was expected at Vista and Rancho Buena Vista high schools on Friday, Feb. 1 in response to vague and apparently unfounded graffiti threats in boys' restrooms, a sheriff's sergeant said.

"There is no evidence to suggest these threats are credible or related,'' San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Shane Watts said Thursday night.

The threats were discovered Thursday at the two Vista schools, Watts said.

"The Sheriff's Department has been working with Vista Unified School District to investigate these incidents,'' Watts said. "All threats are taken seriously, and those found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.''

 
