By City News Service 

Federal judge overturns state law banning gun magazines

 
Last updated 3/30/2019 at 12:46pm



SAN DIEGO - California's law banning gun magazines that hold more than 10 bullets was declared unconstitutional on Friday, March 29 by a federal judge in San Diego.

U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez ruled that the California law violated the 2nd Amendment rights of gun owners and issued an injunction barring state officials from enforcing it.

Benitez concluded that the state law effectively made criminals out of ordinary citizens and was an overreaction to high-profile gun crimes, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Bad political ideas cannot be stopped by criminalizing b...



