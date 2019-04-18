Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Fallbrook man dies nearly a week after rollover crash in Bonsall

 
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 2:46pm



BONSALL - A 26-year-old Fallbrook man died almost a week after he was gravely injured in a rollover crash in Bonsall, authorities reported on Monday, April 22.

The crash on northbound Interstate 15 near Camino Del Rey happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. on April 13, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading northbound when his pickup drifted to the right for unknown reasons, struck a metal guardrail and overturned, eventually coming to a rest down an embankment, the officer said.

The Fallbrook man was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with major injuries and he died at the hospital on Friday, Latulippe said.

 
