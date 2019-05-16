Masked bandits carry out takeover-style robbery at credit union office

ESCONDIDO - A trio of masked, gun-wielding thieves carried out a takeover-style robbery on Thursday, May 23 at a North County financial services office.

The three bandits backed a stolen SUV up to the front of the San Diego County Credit Union branch in the 1800 block of Centre City Parkway in Escondido shortly before 10 a.m., then rushed into the building, displaying handguns and ordering everyone inside to get on the floor, according to the FBI.

The armed trio -- who were dressed in dark pants, hooded sweatshirts with the cowls pulled up over their heads, masks and gloves -- directed two of the workers to take them into a vault, where the thieves dumped out a trash can and filled it with cash, the federal agency reported.

The robbers then left the office, got into a vehicle believed to be a 1980s-model Chevrolet Suburban and fled to the south on Interstate 15.

No injuries were reported.

About a half-dozen bank employees were present during the holdup, officials said. There were no customers there at the time, according to police.