Virginia "Ginny" F. Grossman died peacefully in her home May 18, after a brief illness.

She was born in Glendale in 1932, the daughter of George "Bud" and Margaret Francis. Ginny graduated from Fallbrook High School and attended classes at Palomar Junior College. She worked as the assistant general manager for the Fallbrook Sanitary District for many years and became the office manager for Fallbrook Public Utility District until retirement.

In retirement, Ginny played golf, traveled the world with her sister, was a board member and docent for the Fallbrook Historical Society and an officer and member of the local P.E.O. chapter.

Ginny was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Dorothy Francis. She is survived by her four sons and their spouses, Mike and Debbie Harris of Fallbrook, Bart and Marie Harris of Fallbrook, Brad and Karen Harris of Kannapolis, North Carolina, and Bruce and Francine Harris of San Juan Capistrano, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was known for always putting others first and dedicating her life to her children and grandchildren. Ginny will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Ginny never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to 828 N. Main Street, Fallbrook, CA 92028.