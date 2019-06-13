Hemet man sentenced to 80 years to life for Oceanside slaying

HEMET - A Riverside County man who fatally shot an Oceanside resident more than two years ago during a drug-related robbery was sentenced to 80 years to life in prison on Wednesday, June 19.

Hector Galvez, 32, of Hemet, was convicted in April of murder and robbery in the Feb. 24, 2017, slaying of Joel Bishop, 45, who was found shot around 4:45 a.m. that day in the 1700 block of South Myers Street. Paramedics took Bishop to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, police said.

Galvez's then-girlfriend and co-defendant, Jamie Radloff, 29,...