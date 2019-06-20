Speeding motorist in Escondido seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Authorities said a 20-year-old man will likely face DUI charges from a single-vehicle crash this morning in Escondido that left him with serious head injuries after excessive speed caused him to lose control and get ejected from his vehicle.

Emigdio Quiroz lost control of the 2003 BMW M3 convertible causing it to roll over, eventually coming to a rest upside down, said Escondido police officer Nick Kluka.

Quiroz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was speeding south on Bear Valley Parkway, from Glenridge Road, when he lost control of the car, Kluka said.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene on Bear Valley Parkway, north of Boyle Avenue, at 1:35 a.m., he said.

Paramedics rushed the Escondido resident, the lone occupant inside the car, to Palomar Medical Center Escondido in serious condition, he said.

"The driver displayed symptoms of alcohol impairment and will likely face DUI charges pending toxicology results," Kluka said.