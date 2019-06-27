Remains found near Mountain Center ID'd as missing Oceanside man

MOUNTAIN CENTER - The Riverside County coroner's office confirmed that remains discovered in San Jacinto State Park were those of an Oceanside man who went missing nearly seven months ago.

John Sturkie, 55, was reported missing Jan. 5 in a remote area of the Black Mountain Truck trail in San Jacinto State Park, northeast of state Route 243, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Cellphone tower records obtained by the Oceanside Police Department in February indicated his last known location was somewhere in the park area. His truck was found in March.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team was conducting a search for Sturkie when they came upon human remains shortly before noon on Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

It's unknown exactly when or how he died, but foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff's department.