Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Remains found near Mountain Center ID'd as missing Oceanside man

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2019 at 11:06am



MOUNTAIN CENTER - The Riverside County coroner's office confirmed that remains discovered in San Jacinto State Park were those of an Oceanside man who went missing nearly seven months ago.

John Sturkie, 55, was reported missing Jan. 5 in a remote area of the Black Mountain Truck trail in San Jacinto State Park, northeast of state Route 243, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Cellphone tower records obtained by the Oceanside Police Department in February indicated his last known location was somewhere in the park area. His truck was found in March.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team was conducting a search for Sturkie when they came upon human remains shortly before noon on Saturday, according to the sheriff's department.

It's unknown exactly when or how he died, but foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff's department.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/02/2019 18:10