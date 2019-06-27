Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Valley View Casino opens newly renovated casino, restaurants

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/3/2019 at 9:43am



SAN DIEGO - The $50 million San Diego Valley View Casino expansion opened with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 3.

The project, which began in March 2018, has added 43,000 square feet of additional casino space, six new bathrooms, 200 new slot machines, two new guest entrances and an indoor water wall. The casino also renovated 65,000 square feet of the current casino's floor, The Famous Maine Lobster Buffet and the former BLD's Restaurant, now called The Cafe, the San Diego Business Journal reported.

The casino, located just east of Escondido and south of Temecula, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the unveiling and a continued celebration at 11 a.m.

''We are so excited for our guests to experience the all-new Valley View Casino & Hotel,'' said Bruce Howard, general manager of Valley View Casino & Hotel, in a statement. ''We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of our guests and to our 950 team members for being so patient and supportive with us during these past 18 months of construction.''

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/03/2019 09:54