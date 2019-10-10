Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Person rescued, seriously injured after getting stuck on Torrey Pines cliff

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/15/2019 at 3:04pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lifeguards and firefighters rescued a person who became stuck on a cliff and suffered serious injuries Tuesday in Torrey Pines.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 4 a.m. from a person who reported that three people were stuck on the beachfront bluffs near the Torrey Pines Gliderport in the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Personnel responded to the area and found only one person on the cliffs, Munoz said. A fire department helicopter was used to lower a medic in and rescue the stranded person.

The victim was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of serious injuries, she said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

It was unclear why the person was on the cliffs or how they suffered the injuries.

Firefighters believe the others were able to make it off the cliff on foot, NBC7 reported.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019