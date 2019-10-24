4-acre fire breaks out in Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin spread through a field in Ramona Tuesday afternoon, blackening about four open acres before ground and air crews could douse the flames.

The blaze erupted shortly before 1 p.m. in the area of Hanson Lane and Keyes Road, just west of Swartz Canyon County Park, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

It took firefighters, including personnel in air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, about a half-hour to halt the spread of the flames, said Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.

It was unclear what sparked the blaz...