Firefighters sustain minor injuries at house fire near Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - Three Cal Fire San Diego firefighters suffered minor injuries while dousing a blaze at a home in a rural area southwest of Julian, authorities said today.

The fire was reported shortly before 8:40 p.m. Monday at a home on Pine Ridge Avenue in the unincorporated Pine Hills community, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames, but the home's residents were able to get out safely.

Crews doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down by 10:20 p.m., the state agency reported

Three firefighters were...