Fire damages San Marcos storage facility

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A two-alarm fire broke out at a San Marcos storage facility this morning and damaged 13 units, authorities said.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons around 1:20 a.m. at the facility on East Mission Road, just off state Route 78, San Marcos Fire

Battalion Chief Dave Pender said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from several units and two to three storage units fully engulfed, Pender said.

Crews from Escondido, Vista and Rancho Santa Fe helped to douse the blaze, which was under control by 2:45 a.m., he said.

In total, 13 units were involved, with damage...