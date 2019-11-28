Jewish Family Service offers free immigration legal aid at local community colleges

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jewish Family Service of San Diego announced a partnership Tuesday with eight local community colleges to provide free immigration legal assistance to students, faculty and staff.

The organization's Higher Education Legal Services program will be available to Cuyamaca, Grossmont, Imperial Valley, MiraCosta, Palomar, City, Mesa and Southwestern colleges when it rolls out next year. Students, faculty and staff at the eight colleges will have access to legal consultations, benefit application help and various workshops and outreach events.

In a report released earlier this ye...