Trial date set for alleged Poway synagogue shoote

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A June 2 trial date was set Thursday for a 20-year-old nursing student accused of opening fire at a Poway synagogue, killing one congregant and injuring several others, and setting a fire at a mosque about a month earlier.

John T. Earnest of Rancho Penasquitos is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations for the April 27 shooting at Chabad of Poway and the March 24 blaze at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido.

The June trial date could shift depending on a pending death penalty decision by the San Diego Count...