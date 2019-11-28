Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Trial date set for alleged Poway synagogue shoote

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/5/2019 at 1:15pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A June 2 trial date was set Thursday for a 20-year-old nursing student accused of opening fire at a Poway synagogue, killing one congregant and injuring several others, and setting a fire at a mosque about a month earlier.

John T. Earnest of Rancho Penasquitos is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and hate crime allegations for the April 27 shooting at Chabad of Poway and the March 24 blaze at the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque, also known as the Islamic Center of Escondido.

The June trial date could shift depending on a pending death penalty decision by the San Diego Count...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/06/2019 00:23