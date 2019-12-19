Fight at Vista independent living complex leads to 6-hour standoff

VISTA (CNS) - An argument between a 49-year-old man and his girlfriend inside an independent living complex unit in Vista Tuesday led to a six-hour barricade that ended with use of a San Diego County Sheriff's Department police dog.

The argument began about 10:10 a.m. at the complex at 2151 S. Santa Fe Ave., sheriff's Sgt. David LaDieu said.

The suspect, later identified as David Torres, tried to use a knife to attack his girlfriend, LaDieu said. The sheriff's department was called and arriving deputies managed to evacuate the girlfriend and everyone else in the complex.

Torres then alleged...