Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Menifee man sentenced to 10 years for selling meth throughout North County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/23/2019 at 6:30pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Riverside County man who sold methamphetamine to dozens of north San Diego County customers, with assistance from a supplier in Mexico, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

Orlando Balderas-Guerrero, 38, of Menifee, pleaded guilty in August to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine for the sales and distribution of the drug throughout North County over a one-year period between 2017 and 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Balderas-Guerrero used a paging system to direct his couriers to customers, while also receiv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/23/2019 19:07