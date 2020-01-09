Authorities ID both drivers killed in head-on I-5 crash
One of the drivers was a 19-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine
Last updated 1/15/2020 at 10:51am
CARLSBAD (CNS) - Authorities on Wednesday identified a Camp Pendleton Marine and a pickup driver who were killed when the pickup crashed head-on into a sedan while heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad following a brief police pursuit in Oceanside.
Christian Zurita, 42 of San Diego, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Las Flores Drive around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday when he slammed into a 2008 Pontiac sedan driven by 19-year-old Matthew Ryan Adams of Utah, according to information from the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Ex...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)