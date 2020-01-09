Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Authorities ID both drivers killed in head-on I-5 crash

One of the drivers was a 19-year-old Camp Pendleton Marine

 
Last updated 1/15/2020 at 10:51am



CARLSBAD (CNS) - Authorities on Wednesday identified a Camp Pendleton Marine and a pickup driver who were killed when the pickup crashed head-on into a sedan while heading the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad following a brief police pursuit in Oceanside.

Christian Zurita, 42 of San Diego, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound in the northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Las Flores Drive around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday when he slammed into a 2008 Pontiac sedan driven by 19-year-old Matthew Ryan Adams of Utah, according to information from the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Ex...



Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

