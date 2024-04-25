Avo Fest attracts thousands to Fallbrook

count
Thousands of people enjoy the vendors and festivities during the annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival. See more photos on page B-1. Village News/Shane Gibson
count
Ashlyn Baker, 8, builds her avocado racer during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Judges take notes as they try guacamole contest entries during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Brianna Lucchesi of Ballet Folklorico enjoys the festival after her group's performance. Village News/Nancy Heins-Glaser photo
count
From left, Pepper Miller, 10, Miranda Matteson, 10, and Elizabeth Fiero, 10, practice CPR at the North County Fire Admin building during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Anne Klentz helps visitors in the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office.
count
A best dressed avocado entry is a Queen Avocado during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Vendors sell avocados and other produce during the annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 21. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
The caboose on the corner of Main Avenue and Elder Street is open for guests to tour during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Village News/Shane Gibson
Reader Comments(0)