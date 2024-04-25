Geothermal energy: Benefits and concerns to be discussed

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a speaker to talk about Geothermal Energy. Dr. Matthew Forrest of the Scripps Institute will discuss geothermal energy from several different perspectives including the practical uses of geothermal sources to produce broad scale electricity, as well as for small scale heating and cooling. The Zoom meeting is on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Forrest is a scientist with a PhD from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and a professional writer, editor, and instructor with strong expertise in ecology, geology, geochemistry, water chemistry, conservation, and sustainable development.

He also earned BA degrees in English (UCLA) and Marine Biology (UC Santa Cruz), as well as an MS in Marine Sciences from Moss Landing Marine Labs. He has published book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on myriad topics ranging from structural geology and gas and water geochemistry, to amphibian disease ecology, and balancing conservation of vulnerable and endangered species with green energy development.

Forrest will also discuss some of the caveats and potential issues regarding the development and locations of larger-scale geothermal power plants – including their potential impacts on endangered and vulnerable species, impacts on the surrounding land and water resources, and cultural implications. Finally, he will discuss recent developments in lithium extraction from geothermal fluids and deposits.

Fallbrook Climate Action Team is an all volunteer group. FCAT presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation on the last Tuesday of every month except December. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's e-blast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.