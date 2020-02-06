Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Pedestrian killed in Vista crash ID'd

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/10/2020 at 12:59pm



VISTA (CNS) - Authorities on Monday publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist while attempting to cross a Vista roadway in a wheelchair.

Brian Wayne Conner was crossing Vista Village Drive at Wave Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 2 when he was struck by a vehicle heading north on Vista Village Drive, according to information from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Conner, who was a transient, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.

The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Vista Village Drive, but no detailed descriptions of the vehicle or its driver have been disclosed.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/11/2020 02:40