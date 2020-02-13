Theater – Out and About

By Elizabeth Youngman Westphal Special to The Village News

Every now and again a goof up happens. Last Sunday was just such a day. Clearly, I wrote not only the wrong date, but the wrong show on my calendar, consequently, we arrived to a dark theater.

Since I cannot tell you about what I saw, let’s take a look forward to see what shows are here or coming. Grab a pen.

“A Chorus Line” is still playing weekends at The Welk Resort in nearby Escondido until March 27. Box Office (760) 749-3448, sandiegotickets.welkresorts.com

Opening Feb. 28 at The Fallbrook Women’s Club is Curtain Call’s Lux Radio program “Meet Me in St. Louis.” For tickets and the other dates call producer Mary Fry at (760) 723-2724.

La Jolla Playhouse just opened with “Fly” the continued musical adventures of Peter and Wendy until March 29. Box office (844) 379-0370

Still playing at New Village Arts in Carlsbad is “Murder for Two” a red-hot murder mystery. Box Office (760) 433-3245 until March 1.

Coming up at The Cygnet in Old Town is my all-time favorite “La Cage aux Folles,” running March 11 – May 2, (619) 337-1525.

“Frozen” opens for a short run March 26, Broadway San Diego at the Civic Theater. Tickets go fast, (619) 564-3000.

Lambs Theater in Coronado opens “Alice” Feb. 29 which is a musical adaptation about Wonderland, (619) 437-6000.

The Diversionary Theater will open March 8 with “A Kind of Weather,” (619) 220-0097.

Roustabout Theatre opens with “Guntopia, A Dark Comedy,” running from March 8-19, (619) 728-7820.

Opening Feb. 19 until March 10 at North Coast Repertory Theater in Solana Beach is “The Outsider,” a political spoof. (858) 481-1055.

San Diego Musical Theatre at the Horton Theater downtown is going with “She Loves Me” Feb. 27 – March 8. (833) 428-0947.

It is my hope to share with you my thoughts about “She Loves Me” next issue followed by “The Outsider.”

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at eyoungman@reedermedia.com.