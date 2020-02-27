Margaret O. (Butler) Berger died Jan. 26, 2020, five days shy of her 100th birthday with family at her bedside. She was born Jan. 31, 1920, in New York to Redmond and Bridget Butler, but spent much of her youth in Ireland and identified strongly with her Irish roots.

She married Harold Berger, 1942, after they met in Washington during the war effort. They were married for 70 years. Margaret leaves behind four children: Brian (Gene), Carolyn Graham (Mike, deceased), Kevin (Liz) and Pam Treister (Neil), as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by Harold and her sister Grace.

Margaret is remembered for her kindness, as a great storyteller and counselor, as funny and fun to be around, as an artist, full of ideas and a few inventions. She was well able to stand up for herself and a fierce defender and protector of her family.

We are grateful to Sonata Hospice and the staff at Silvergate Fallbrook for their care and support. The funeral will be held at St. Peter the Apostle, 450 S. Stagecoach Lane, in Fallbrook at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28. A reception will follow at Silvergate.

We will miss her greatly. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.