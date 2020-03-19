Proposed park will compromise seniors' safety

I have been a resident of Rancho Monserate Country Club for over 15 years. In that time, I have felt safe in my home and safe driving around Rancho Monserate in my golf cart.

If a sports park is made at the end of Dulin Road, safety will be compromised. We who live in the park are over 55 years old and cross Dulin Road many times in a day.

I would ask that a sports park is not built next to Rancho Monserate.

Theodora Coenen