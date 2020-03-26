Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since January 2018

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 11:47am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today to its lowest amount since Jan. 4, 2018, decreasing a hefty 2.2 cents to $3.139.

The average price has dropped 22 consecutive days, decreasing 39.4 cents, including 2.4 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.1 cents less than one week ago, 40.6 cents lower than one month ago and 41.8 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 46.3 cents since the start of the year.

“With many people staying or working...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 03/27/2020 22:10