Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since January 2018

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped today to its lowest amount since Jan. 4, 2018, decreasing a hefty 2.2 cents to $3.139.

The average price has dropped 22 consecutive days, decreasing 39.4 cents, including 2.4 cents on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 15.1 cents less than one week ago, 40.6 cents lower than one month ago and 41.8 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 46.3 cents since the start of the year.

