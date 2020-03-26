Immigrant rights group launches relief fund during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium launched the Immigrant Relief Fund today to provide grants of up to $500 to immigrant families in San Diego who have lost some or all of their income due to the coronavirus pandemic or other disasters.

Due to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, many workers in San Diego County have had their hours reduced, are temporarily not working or have lost their jobs altogether. Some immigrant workers are ineligible for certain federal and state benefits such as unemployment and food stamps.

“When the most vulnerable in our community a...