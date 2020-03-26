Legoland California extends closure until April 15

Last updated 3/27/2020 at 11:58am

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Citing the ongoing pandemic and recent changes in the

COVID-19 situation, Legoland California extended its temporary closure

today until at least April 15.

The closure includes the main park, water park, Sea Life Aquarium and

Legoland Hotels.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff remains our top

priority and we'll continue to follow the safety measures recommended within

the federal, state and CDC guidelines,'' park spokesman Jake Gonzales said in a

Statement.

Visitors with pre-existing reservations during the closure can cancel

for a full a refund or resc...