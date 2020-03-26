Legoland California extends closure until April 15
Last updated 3/27/2020 at 11:58am
CARLSBAD (CNS) - Citing the ongoing pandemic and recent changes in the
COVID-19 situation, Legoland California extended its temporary closure
today until at least April 15.
The closure includes the main park, water park, Sea Life Aquarium and
Legoland Hotels.
“The health and safety of our guests and our staff remains our top
priority and we'll continue to follow the safety measures recommended within
the federal, state and CDC guidelines,'' park spokesman Jake Gonzales said in a
Statement.
Visitors with pre-existing reservations during the closure can cancel
for a full a refund or resc...
