Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Oceanside to close beaches at midnight

 
Last updated 4/3/2020 at 7:40pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of Oceanside announced today it was closing all public beaches effective midnight tonight.

This includes all water-based activities, including surfing. The Strand will also be closed for walking and driving except to residents living there in order to access their property. Oceanside beach parking lots are already closed.

Oceanside will join most of the county in shutting down its beaches, with most beaches in San Diego Count closing last week in an attempt to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus. Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San...



