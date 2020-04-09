San Diego County average gas price drops for 39th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since July 28, 2017, today, decreasing six-tenths of a cents to $2.919.

The average price has dropped 39 consecutive days, decreasing 61.4 cents, including eight-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak is the longest since a 42-day run from Nov. 7-Dec. 18, 2019.

The average price is 8.8 cents less than a week ago, 52.1 cents lower than a month ago and $1.105 below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 68.3 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping prices are the result of weakened demand as many people heed stay-at-home orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The oil price is the top factor in determining the gasoline price.