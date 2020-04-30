Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Passenger, 18, seriously hurt in Rainbow-area car crash

 
Last updated 5/4/2020 at 5:11pm



RAINBOW (CNS) - An 18-year-old Fallbrook man suffered severe injuries today in a car crash in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities reported.

The teen was riding in a silver Toyota Corolla that veered off the 4200 block of White Lilac Road in Rainbow and crashed into a tree shortly before 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Medics took the young man to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious but apparently non-life-threatening trauma, CHP public-affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

Three other passengers in the vehicle -- women ages 30, 33 and 49 -- were transported to the same Escondido hospital for evaluation of complaints of pain.

The 34-year-old driver suffered no injuries in the wreck, Latulippe said. It was unclear why she lost control of the car.

 
