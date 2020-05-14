Thank you, San Diego County

These past two months have been difficult for everyone, but especially for business owners throughout the region. We all understand the multiple levels of grief and hardship that COVID-19 has inflicted upon San Diegans. Families who have lost members to the virus and business owners who will never be able to reopen.

Throughout these two months, Iâ€™ve relied on facts, not politics, to guide my decisions. California has a population of 39.9 million people. As I write this, 0.11% of the population has tested positive for coronavirus, with 0.004% deaths. While any loss of life is tragic, these are the facts:

Almost 4 million people have filed for unemployment throughout California, including 25% unemployment for the working class in San Diego. That doesnâ€™t include the many self-employed that have not filed.

We can and should safely open businesses and restart the economy.Â Many businesses arenâ€™t going to be able to survive.

I am pleased with the governorâ€™s announcement last week to get much-needed businesses open. At our last board of supervisors meeting, we voted unanimously to approve a framework to open some San Diego businesses. I will continue to fight for more local control to safely and responsibly get employers and employees back to work.

Allowing some businesses to open is a step forward, but letâ€™s continue to look ahead. The goal at the beginning of this was to manage our hospital surges, flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable. Thanks to our county health officials and the great residents of San Diego County, weâ€™ve done that.

The desire to get San Diegans back to work is strong and together we can do it in a safe way to protect our region and kick-start the economy.