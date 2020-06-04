Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Falkner Winery catches fire late last night in Wine Country

 
Last updated 6/6/2020 at 1:41pm

CalFire Riverside firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at Falkner Winery in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 6. Valley News/CalFire Riverside

Lexington Howe

Staff Writer

Ray Falkner, the owner of Falkner Winery, received a phone call from the winery’s security company around 11:30 p.m. last night that one of their motion detectors at the winery had fired.

After police were dispatched and arrived on the scene, Falkner stated police saw flames and notified the fire department.

Firefighters from CalFire Riverside and Pechanga arrived around 12:15 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., according to Falkner, who lives in the San Diego area and headed immediately to the scene. He said he was there until 6 a.m. this morning.

The winery, located...



