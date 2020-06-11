Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

 
Last updated 6/17/2020 at 5:58pm



ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump "pleaded" with China's Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects, according to a scathing new book by former Trump adviser John Bolton that accuses the president of being driven by political calculations when making national security decisions.

The White House worked furiously to block release of the book, asking a federal court for an emergency temporary restraining order Wednesday to prevent its release.

Bolton's allegations that Trump solicited Chinese help for hi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
