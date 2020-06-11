Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

San Diego Public Library debuts online hub for Pride Month events, information

 
Last updated 6/16/2020 at 12:31pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Public Library began a month-long Pride celebration on Tuesday by debuting a Facebook page which will serve as an online hub for events, discussions and projects through July 17.

The ``Virtual Pride'' page, https://www.facebook.com/SDPLpride/, will be the hub for ``Together Tuesdays'' and ``Fabulous Fridays'' featuring LGBTQ-themed storytimes, author discussions, make-at-home crafts and more.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Pride has canceled all in-person gatherings.

``The San Diego Public Library is committed to inclusion and reflecting...



