Arraignment set for dad accused of driving off cliff with toddler daughters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of intentionally driving a pickup truck off Sunset Cliffs and into the ocean with his twin toddler daughters inside was slated to be arraigned on Sunday.

Robert Brians, 47, is charged with 13 counts, including attempted murder, kidnapping, child abuse, child abduction, criminal threats and burglary for allegedly driving into the water on the morning of June 13 with his 2-year-old daughters inside the truck. The girls were hospitalized in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for their medical bills.

Brians, 47, is being h...