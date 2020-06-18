Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Arraignment set for dad accused of driving off cliff with toddler daughters

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/22/2020 at 10:02am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of intentionally driving a pickup truck off Sunset Cliffs and into the ocean with his twin toddler daughters inside was slated to be arraigned on Sunday.

Robert Brians, 47, is charged with 13 counts, including attempted murder, kidnapping, child abuse, child abduction, criminal threats and burglary for allegedly driving into the water on the morning of June 13 with his 2-year-old daughters inside the truck. The girls were hospitalized in stable condition, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money for their medical bills.

Brians, 47, is being h...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/22/2020 17:32