Officers shoot man who slipped handcuffs, took gun outside SDPD headquarters

San Diego police shot and wounded a 25-year-old man who slipped out of handcuffs while inside a patrol vehicle outside police headquarters, grabbed an officer’s backup gun and fired at least one round, police said Monday, July 6.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday outside San Diego police headquarters, 1401 Broadway between 14th and 15th streets, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

The 25-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to b...