Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDSU to break ground on Mission Valley campus, stadium project

 
Last updated 8/17/2020 at 9:14am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University will officially break ground on its Mission Valley project Monday, Aug. 17 after years of speculation and negotiations with San Diego for the 132-acre property where San Diego Community Credit Union Stadium sits today.

The project, which has been in the works legally since San Diego voters approved Measure G in November 2018, closed escrow on Thursday. The groundbreaking event at 10:30 a.m. will be limited in scope due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

``This is not the groundbreaking ceremony we had imagined prior to the onset of COVID-19,'' said a stat...



