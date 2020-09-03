Good news, bad news

We can start with some good news when it comes to our push to reopen San Diego. Our children can go back to school. Last week, it was announced that all San Diego County school can open. Now, it’s up to school districts to determine their best method of learning, including in-person with safety measures to protect students and staff.

While I’m pleased to see children going back into the classroom, that is only half of the battle. We still have a 12% unemployment rate in San Diego County, and every day businesses are having to close permanently. I’ve spoken to many business owners over the past few weeks who have voiced their frustration over the lack of guidance from the state, when it comes to reopening. Many small businesses don’t have weeks left; they’re barely hanging on.

Last week, I, along with the mayors from Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Carlsbad and Oceanside called for the reopening of businesses. We are asking the state to open all businesses that were closed July 12, including places of worship, hair salons, gyms and indoor dining. Also, we are asking the state to allow libraries, invitation-only receptions, street fairs, live music and Legoland to be open under the safety guidelines. We have seen the San Diego Zoo and Sea World open their doors, while Legoland has had to sit idle, which is inconsistent and unfair.

I want to keep San Diegans safe, but I don’t want the cure to be worse than the virus. We can and should safely open businesses and protect our most vulnerable. Time is running out for many businesses; we must do all we can do to help.