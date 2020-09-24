Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Education taskforce releases report highlighting COVID-19 inequities in school

 
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 4:19am



SAN DIEGO – An education task force released a report Sept. 21 highlighting the urgency for every San Diego County student to have equitable access to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For distance learning to be equitable, teachers must have training,

parents and caregivers must have resources and students have supportive learning environments, according to the Equitable Distance Learning Taskforce – a countywide group of school districts, education experts, nonprofit organizations and community leaders.

The report says that technological devices and sufficient connectivity...



