Education taskforce releases report highlighting COVID-19 inequities in school

SAN DIEGO – An education task force released a report Sept. 21 highlighting the urgency for every San Diego County student to have equitable access to learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For distance learning to be equitable, teachers must have training,

parents and caregivers must have resources and students have supportive learning environments, according to the Equitable Distance Learning Taskforce – a countywide group of school districts, education experts, nonprofit organizations and community leaders.

The report says that technological devices and sufficient connectivity...