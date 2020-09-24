Enormous California wildfire threatens desert homes near LA

Jesse Vasquez, of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, hoses down hot spots from the Bobcat Fire Saturday, Sept. 19, in Valyermo.

An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert was still threatening homes Monday, Sept. 21, and was one of more than two dozen major fires burning across California.

Five of the largest wildfires in state history are currently burning and more than 5,600 square miles have been charred, an area larger than the state of Connecticut, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

At 165 square miles, the Bobcat Fire is one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County after burning for more than two weeks. It's just 15% contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings...