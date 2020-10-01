House of Representatives passes Fallen Journalists Memorial Act

WASHINGTON – The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation, News Media Alliance, National Newspaper Association and National Association of Broadcasters commended the U.S. House of Representatives, Tuesday, Sept. 22, on passing bipartisan legislation authorizing the FJM Foundation to establish a national memorial that honors the many reporters, editors, photographers and broadcasters who have lost their lives reporting the news.

“Washington has many monuments honoring those who have sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms ⁠– yet, there is no memorial on public land to recognize...