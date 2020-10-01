Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCTD reaffirms safety first pledge

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 4:35pm

Safety chart

OCEANSIDE – With transit ridership down throughout the San Diego region and across the nation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North County Transit District has joined the American Public Transportation Association's "Health and Safety Commitments Program," reaffirming their commitment to protecting transit rider health and safety along with more than 100 other public transportation agencies.

"Joining APTA's Health and Safety Commitments Program was a natural fit for NCTD since we are already following many of these core responsibilities. We clean facilities and vehicles daily du...



