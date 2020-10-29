Pair charged with molesting Lake Elsinore child

MURRIETA (CNS) - Two men -- one of whom remains at large -- accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young Lake Elsinore girl were charged today with molestation of a child under 10 years old and other offenses.

Oscar Moreno Martinez, 47, and Angel Moreno Salazar, 26, were both named in the criminal complaint in connection with the alleged assaults on the victim, identified in court documents only as ``Jane Doe.''

Salazar was arrested Thursday and is charged with sodomy of a child and forced oral copulation of a minor. Martinez, whose whereabouts were not immediately known, is charged with rape of a child under 10 and penetration of a minor.

Salazar, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, is slated to make his initial court appearance Wednesday at the Southwest Justice Center. An arrest warrant has been issued for his co-defendant.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Reese, detectives were contacted last month about alleged sexual acts perpetrated on the girl between 2011 and 2016.

Reese said an ``extensive and rigorous investigation'' ensued, culminating in sufficient evidence being gathered to obtain arrest warrants naming the two defendants.

No other details were provided regarding the investigation, or the relationship of the men to the victim, if any.

According to court records, Martinez has a prior misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence. Records show Salazar has several traffic-related convictions, but nothing more serious than that in Riverside County.