Statement on 2020 Election security from California's

SACRAMENTO – Ten days out from the 2020 Presidential Election, Governor's Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci, who serves as California's Homeland Security Advisor, released the following statement on the efforts underway to ensure a safe election for all Californians:

"The right to a free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy in California and across our nation.

"The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is working closely with local, state, federal law enforcement as well as private sector partners and the Secretary of State to ensure voters are...