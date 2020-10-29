Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


Homeland Security Advisory 

Statement on 2020 Election security from California's

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/29/2020 at 10:07am



SACRAMENTO – Ten days out from the 2020 Presidential Election, Governor's Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci, who serves as California's Homeland Security Advisor, released the following statement on the efforts underway to ensure a safe election for all Californians:

"The right to a free and fair election is the foundation of our democracy in California and across our nation.

"The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is working closely with local, state, federal law enforcement as well as private sector partners and the Secretary of State to ensure voters are...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/29/2020 12:19