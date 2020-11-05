Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego leaders react to Biden's projected win

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2020 at 1:44pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County leaders reacted Saturday, Nov. 7 to projections by multiple media outlets declaring Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

At around 8:30 a.m. PST, reports surfaced that Biden would win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Biden issued a statement shortly afterward declaring victory.

``I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 11/07/2020 22:01