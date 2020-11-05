San Diego leaders react to Biden's projected win

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County leaders reacted Saturday, Nov. 7 to projections by multiple media outlets declaring Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election.

At around 8:30 a.m. PST, reports surfaced that Biden would win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Biden issued a statement shortly afterward declaring victory.

``I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted...