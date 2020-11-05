Two more COVID deaths, fewer ICU patients in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County health officials Friday, Nov. 6 reported 400 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional deaths.

The aggregate number of virus infections recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March rose to 70,696, compared to 70,309 on Thursday, and the death toll stands at 1,333, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The RUHS reported 208 COVID-positive hospitalizations, up seven from a day ago. That number includes 54 ICU patients -- down three from Wednesday.

The number of known active cases countywide is 6,774, an increase of 56 since Thursday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and recoveries from the current total -- 70,696 -- according to the County Executive Office. The number of verified patient recoveries is 62,589.

The county's coronavirus positivity rate is 5.9%, up slightly from last week, and Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari attributed part of the uptick to an ongoing elevated number of infections recorded in the eastern Coachella Valley.

The California Department of Public Health has calculated the county's COVID-19 case rate at 11.5 per 100,000.