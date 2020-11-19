Governor Newsom announces new immediate actions to curb COVID-19 transmission

SACRAMENTO – As COVID-19 cases sharply increase across the country and California, Governor Gavin Newsom and state public health officials announced immediate actions Nov. 16 to slow the spread of the virus.

The state is pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy (https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/) resulting in 94.1% of California's population in the most restrictive tier.

This change is effective tomorrow. The state will reassess data continuously and move more counties back if necessary. California is also strengthening its face covering guidance to require indi...