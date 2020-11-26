November is National Family Caregivers Month

As 2020 moves into the holiday season and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, let us take a moment to honor and support the millions of family caregivers who are taking on extraordinary responsibilities. Family caregivers include all of us, whether we provide services to our elders, our spouses/partners, friends or whether we are part of our childrenâ€™s distance education. They care for those they love 24/7 and help keep us safe.

To all family caregivers, you are appreciated for the love and caring you give others. Please remember that caregiving can be lonely. Taking time for yourself is no...