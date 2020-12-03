SANDAG to reissue RFP for Rancho Lilac management

The California Department of Transportation acquired the 902-acre Rancho Lilac property as mitigation for the widening of state Route 76, and the San Diego Association of Governments will issue a new request for proposals for the management of the Rancho Lilac land in Valley Center.

Although SANDAG staff recommended approval of the proposal from the San Diego Habitat Conservancy, the SANDAG board voted 14-5 to seek a new request for proposals. The representatives from Carlsbad, Escondido, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego voted against the motion.

“We can have a fair and open co...